Truist Financial Corp Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 31.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 444,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,580 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $45,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFG. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2,164.5% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 411,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,075,000 after purchasing an additional 393,130 shares during the period. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 64.5% in the second quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 26,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after buying an additional 10,361 shares during the period. High Falls Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 209,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,383,000 after acquiring an additional 73,438 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,526,000 after acquiring an additional 25,132 shares during the period. Finally, Invst LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 242,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,751,000 after acquiring an additional 118,386 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of EFG opened at $106.79 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.