Truist Financial Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 715,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.18% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $32,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3,666.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000.

NASDAQ VMBS opened at $47.13 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.92 and its 200 day moving average is $45.79. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.06 and a fifty-two week high of $47.59.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

