Truist Financial Corp Reduces Stock Position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,656 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $30,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COKE. Wallace Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the second quarter valued at about $90,404,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 161.4% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 11,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,459,000 after acquiring an additional 7,090 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 4,040.7% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 11,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,579,000 after purchasing an additional 11,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scientech Research LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 2nd quarter valued at $584,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola Consolidated alerts:

Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Down 1.0 %

COKE opened at $1,295.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 0.82. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a one year low of $614.22 and a one year high of $1,376.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,273.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,063.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Increases Dividend

Coca-Cola Consolidated ( NASDAQ:COKE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $20.71 EPS for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 44.83% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a $2.50 dividend. This is a boost from Coca-Cola Consolidated’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio is 20.59%.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola Consolidated

In other Coca-Cola Consolidated news, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total value of $553,722,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,883,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,742,280,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.