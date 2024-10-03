Truist Financial Corp Sells 15,765 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Truist Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 484,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,765 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $42,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 50,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,025,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $344,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of IJK stock opened at $91.36 on Thursday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.63 and a 12 month high of $93.56. The company has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.02.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

