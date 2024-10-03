Truist Financial Corp Sells 2,763 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 209,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,763 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.14% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $38,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VBR. Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 153.5% in the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Motco bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VBR opened at $198.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $148.75 and a one year high of $202.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $194.16 and a 200 day moving average of $188.60.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

