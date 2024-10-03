Truist Financial Corp Sells 502 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $32,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,693,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,132,313,000 after purchasing an additional 148,012 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Travelers Companies by 36.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,743,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,702,588,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158,979 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 5.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,044,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $619,241,000 after acquiring an additional 165,708 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,334,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $474,774,000 after purchasing an additional 37,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,388,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $319,348,000 after purchasing an additional 196,011 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.44, for a total value of $2,114,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,820,409.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

TRV stock opened at $235.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $53.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.33 and a 12-month high of $243.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.44.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.35 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $221.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $202.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $213.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.05.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

