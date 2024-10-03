Trust Co of the South Invests $256,000 in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Trust Co of the South purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,583,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,152,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,497 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,246,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $846,046,000 after buying an additional 33,603 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,591,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $681,838,000 after buying an additional 736,818 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,363,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $582,301,000 after acquiring an additional 295,626 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,527,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $406,182,000 after purchasing an additional 673,992 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,154 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $175,551.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,710,445.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna cut their price target on Microchip Technology from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $102.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.47.

View Our Latest Analysis on MCHP

Microchip Technology Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $78.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.09. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $68.75 and a one year high of $100.57. The firm has a market cap of $41.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 1.53.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 28.33% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Microchip Technology’s revenue was down 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a $0.454 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 52.16%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.