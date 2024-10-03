Trust Co of the South Purchases 1,169 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Trust Co of the South grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 23.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 0.5% of Trust Co of the South’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Trust Co of the South’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44.9% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 188.2% during the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 46.8% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWF opened at $370.52 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $256.01 and a fifty-two week high of $382.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.02 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $359.93 and its 200 day moving average is $351.68.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

