Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Acquires 2,538 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,649,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,162,217,000 after buying an additional 1,079,452 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 10,133.3% during the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 2,662,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $508,970,000 after buying an additional 2,636,376 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,128,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $242,732,000 after buying an additional 28,683 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,007,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $216,668,000 after buying an additional 70,290 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 857,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $184,474,000 after buying an additional 54,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $245.64 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $168.30 and a 12 month high of $247.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.51.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

