Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Acquires 280 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 2.9% of Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $21,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 227.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Davidson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM stock opened at $207.24 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $135.19 and a 12-month high of $225.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $595.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $1.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. The company had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.72 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.89%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Featured Articles

