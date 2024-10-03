Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Acquires 62 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 54.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,606,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $976,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,304 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,715,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,002,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,828 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 65.8% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,977,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $518,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,841 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 454.5% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,256,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $244,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,697,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $630,335,000 after acquiring an additional 709,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 3,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total transaction of $789,224.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,035,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 2,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.91, for a total value of $588,290.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,037,237.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 3,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total value of $789,224.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,894 shares in the company, valued at $6,035,956.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,558 shares of company stock worth $3,255,323. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN stock opened at $203.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.79. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.48 and a one year high of $214.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 3.49.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 33.01%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $255.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.67.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

