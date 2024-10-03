Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Acquires 98 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. City Holding Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Midwest Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $522.86 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $508.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $494.35. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $375.95 and a fifty-two week high of $529.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

