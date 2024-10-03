Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Boosts Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WY. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 90,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,143,000 after buying an additional 22,440 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 128.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 199,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,947,000 after purchasing an additional 112,245 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,164,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,499,000 after purchasing an additional 136,297 shares during the period. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 10,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director James Calvin O’rourke acquired 7,800 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.01 per share, for a total transaction of $249,678.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,680.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Albert Monaco acquired 31,500 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.38 per share, for a total transaction of $988,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,219,381.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Calvin O’rourke acquired 7,800 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.01 per share, with a total value of $249,678.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,680.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.83.

Shares of WY stock opened at $33.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.14. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $26.73 and a fifty-two week high of $36.27.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

