Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Buys 186 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MET. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in MetLife during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,012,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 371,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,983,000 after acquiring an additional 131,538 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MetLife during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,053,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in MetLife by 2,313.7% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 104,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,772,000 after purchasing an additional 100,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP raised its position in MetLife by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 30,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 8,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on MetLife from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on MetLife from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays initiated coverage on MetLife in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of MET stock opened at $81.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.04. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.91 and a 52 week high of $82.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.18.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $17.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.57 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. On average, analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 74.91%.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

