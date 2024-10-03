Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Buys 38 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,514 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Netflix by 135.6% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 509 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,515 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $11,936,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 726 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Netflix by 513.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 66,217 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,240,000 after purchasing an additional 55,416 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $659.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $725.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $685.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $686.03.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total value of $291,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,564,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.19, for a total transaction of $271,140.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total transaction of $291,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,564,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 224,784 shares of company stock valued at $150,212,870 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $711.09 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $673.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $646.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $306.48 billion, a PE ratio of 49.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $344.73 and a 1 year high of $725.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

