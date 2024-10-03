Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Has $2.08 Million Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,218,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,568,798,000 after purchasing an additional 178,394 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,152,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,854,180,000 after buying an additional 8,475,698 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,671,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $991,556,000 after acquiring an additional 406,248 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,490,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $888,254,000 after acquiring an additional 20,426 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,144,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $567,157,000 after acquiring an additional 393,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William R. Johnson acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $128.61 per share, for a total transaction of $643,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,160 shares in the company, valued at $663,627.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $133.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $128.78 and a 200-day moving average of $138.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.12 and a 12 month high of $163.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.20). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 35.27%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.49%.

UPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Baird R W upgraded United Parcel Service to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $169.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.68.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

