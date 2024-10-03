Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Has $4.86 Million Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $4,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1,018.8% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,389 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total value of $8,272,553.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,179,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,181,408.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 1,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total transaction of $148,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,174,909.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total value of $8,272,553.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,179,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,181,408.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,316 shares of company stock worth $9,835,609. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ICE stock opened at $160.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $157.64 and a 200-day moving average of $144.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $92.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.91, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.08. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.49 and a 1-year high of $163.71.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $159.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $151.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.47.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

