Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Increases Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,980 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Running Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 10.9% in the first quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 111,987 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $11,358,000 after purchasing an additional 11,036 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 15.9% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 69,380 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $7,037,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Options Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $726,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 572,324 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $58,045,000 after purchasing an additional 20,629 shares during the period. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $553,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on TJX shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $114.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.76.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $1,763,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,018,835.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $116.45 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.89. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.71 and a 12 month high of $121.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The business had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.22%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

