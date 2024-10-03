Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Raises Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,935 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Walmart by 199.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 138.3% in the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WMT. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Melius Research started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Redburn Atlantic raised Walmart to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.62.

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total transaction of $1,063,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 606,165 shares in the company, valued at $49,123,611.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total transaction of $166,607.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 459,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,113,904.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total value of $1,063,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 606,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,123,611.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,334,670 shares of company stock valued at $958,025,027. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock opened at $80.44 on Thursday. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $49.85 and a one year high of $81.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.05 and its 200 day moving average is $67.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $647.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

