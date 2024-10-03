Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Reduces Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lessened its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 54,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises 1.3% of Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $9,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 77.5% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 141.3% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.
PepsiCo Price Performance
PepsiCo stock opened at $169.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $232.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.83 and a 12-month high of $183.41.
PepsiCo Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.66%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
PEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $177.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.40.
About PepsiCo
PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
