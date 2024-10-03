Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Sells 166 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lowered its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in American Water Works by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,648,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,012,272,000 after purchasing an additional 624,977 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in American Water Works by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,902,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $890,422,000 after purchasing an additional 247,745 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in American Water Works by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,143,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $261,949,000 after purchasing an additional 25,887 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in American Water Works by 945.5% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,806,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $238,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,389 shares during the period. Finally, Mirova US LLC lifted its position in American Water Works by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 1,588,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $205,120,000 after purchasing an additional 32,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Martha Clark Goss sold 710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.85, for a total transaction of $101,423.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,880 shares in the company, valued at $5,268,308. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AWK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wolfe Research raised shares of American Water Works to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on American Water Works

American Water Works Stock Performance

Shares of AWK opened at $146.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.64. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.34 and a twelve month high of $150.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.24. The firm has a market cap of $28.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.69.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.05). American Water Works had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.765 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 62.07%.

American Water Works Profile

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.