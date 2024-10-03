Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Sells 23 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH cut its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 517 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in Booking by 133.3% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the second quarter worth $28,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in Booking in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Booking during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Performance

Booking stock opened at $4,125.01 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3,805.62 and a 200-day moving average of $3,766.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.40. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,733.04 and a 52 week high of $4,272.88.

Booking Announces Dividend

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $39.22 by $2.68. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. Booking had a net margin of 22.46% and a negative return on equity of 200.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $37.62 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 176.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. Booking’s payout ratio is 26.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BKNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Booking from $4,285.00 to $4,580.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Booking from $4,600.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4,100.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Booking from $4,150.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $3,590.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,064.21.

Insider Activity at Booking

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total value of $3,050,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,556,375.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total transaction of $388,761.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,722,379.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total transaction of $3,050,737.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,556,375.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

