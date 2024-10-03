Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Sells 282 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH cut its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CME. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in CME Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 270,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,957,000 after buying an additional 10,750 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in CME Group by 197.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 53,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,238,000 after purchasing an additional 35,439 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 28,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in CME Group by 231.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 54,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,405,000 after purchasing an additional 37,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in CME Group by 118.1% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 126,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,544,000 after purchasing an additional 68,263 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on CME shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $208.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America cut shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $212.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $221.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $223.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $80.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $211.20 and its 200 day moving average is $207.59. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.70 and a 52 week high of $225.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 56.98% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 52.33%.

In other CME Group news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 7,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total value of $1,629,381.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,932,706.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CME Group news, CFO Lynne Fitzpatrick sold 754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.99, for a total value of $163,610.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,877,504.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 7,593 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total transaction of $1,629,381.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,932,706.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

