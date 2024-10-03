Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Sells 519 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lessened its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 100,490,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,880,889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196,592 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,062,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,465,000 after buying an additional 1,523,264 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 407.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,027,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,767,000 after buying an additional 30,526,866 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 83.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,275,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,625,000 after buying an additional 11,011,385 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,872,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,406,000 after buying an additional 216,899 shares during the period.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of IJH stock opened at $61.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $86.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.58. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $46.30 and a 1 year high of $62.86.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
