Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Sells 98 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH trimmed its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Allstate by 2.4% in the third quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Allstate by 2.5% in the second quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Allstate by 70.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Allstate by 8.2% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Allstate by 4.8% during the second quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $213.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Allstate from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays began coverage on Allstate in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Allstate from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.76.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Suren Gupta sold 45,775 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.28, for a total value of $8,114,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,942,790.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Suren Gupta sold 45,775 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.28, for a total value of $8,114,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,942,790.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Toohey sold 16,682 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total value of $3,005,595.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $877,968.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 238,305 shares of company stock worth $43,082,657 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $190.22 on Thursday. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $109.01 and a 1-year high of $193.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $182.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.01. The company has a market capitalization of $50.20 billion, a PE ratio of 41.99, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.48.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $1.28. Allstate had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($4.42) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 15.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 81.24%.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Stories

