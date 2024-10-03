Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.41 and last traded at $6.44. Approximately 66,521 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 530,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Stock Down 5.1 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKC. BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,073,000. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 1st quarter valued at about $996,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 1st quarter valued at about $880,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 385,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 112,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 319.0% during the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 96,490 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 73,460 shares in the last quarter.

About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services, such as mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs; digital business services comprising uninterrupted access, cyber security, data center, Internet of Things, big data, e-transformation, technologies, and managed services, and cloud solutions.

