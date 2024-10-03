Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Research Coverage Started at Compass Point

Equities researchers at Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $15.75 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Compass Point’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. UBS Group upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.50 to $14.50 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Friday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.04.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on TWO

Two Harbors Investment Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TWO opened at $12.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Two Harbors Investment has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $14.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.69 and a 200-day moving average of $13.17.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.15. Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 27.71%. The business had revenue of $115.95 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Two Harbors Investment

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 48.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 857,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,324,000 after buying an additional 278,666 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Two Harbors Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,829,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Two Harbors Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $520,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 6.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 89,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 5,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrueMark Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Two Harbors Investment in the second quarter worth approximately $577,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

About Two Harbors Investment

(Get Free Report)

Two Harbors Investment Corp. invests in, finances, and manages mortgage servicing rights (MSRs), agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other financial assets through RoundPoint in the United States. The company target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.