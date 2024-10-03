U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Boltwood Capital Management

Boltwood Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Aleem Gillani purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.99 per share, for a total transaction of $449,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,900. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

USB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.65.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $44.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.04. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $30.47 and a 1-year high of $47.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.43.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 12th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.23%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

