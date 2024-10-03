Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Bought by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 490,554 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,815 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $35,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,468 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at $134,987,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 19.0% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 161,494 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $11,082,000 after buying an additional 25,814 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,254 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after buying an additional 8,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,568 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 6,426 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UBER. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $35,955,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,114 shares in the company, valued at $91,046,257.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,880,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,169,344. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $35,955,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,046,257.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of UBER opened at $72.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $153.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.50, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.33. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.09 and a 52 week high of $82.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.68 and a 200-day moving average of $70.57.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.