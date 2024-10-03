Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) Shares Sold by American National Bank & Trust

American National Bank & Trust reduced its stake in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 116.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ubiquiti during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ubiquiti during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 29.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 123.4% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UI shares. BWS Financial raised their price target on Ubiquiti from $160.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ubiquiti from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ubiquiti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Shares of UI opened at $228.26 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $192.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.42 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. Ubiquiti Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.00 and a twelve month high of $229.24.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.91 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $507.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.23 million. Ubiquiti had a return on equity of 3,321.33% and a net margin of 18.15%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is currently 41.45%.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

