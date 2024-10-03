UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Wells Fargo MLP Ex-Energy ETN (NYSEARCA:LMLP) Shares Up 4.9%

UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Wells Fargo MLP Ex-Energy ETN (NYSEARCA:LMLP – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.28 and last traded at $2.99. Approximately 40,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 30,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.85.
UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Wells Fargo MLP Ex-Energy ETN Stock Up 4.9 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.00.
UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Wells Fargo MLP Ex-Energy ETN Company Profile
The investment seeks a return linked to the monthly compounded 2x leveraged performance of Wells Fargo Master Limited Partnership Ex-Energy Index, less investor fees. The index is intended to measure the performance of all non-energy master limited partnerships (“MLPs”) listed on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”), NYSE MKT or NASDAQ that satisfy market capitalization and other eligibility requirements.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Wells Fargo MLP Ex-Energy ETN
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- S&P 500 Hitting Resistance: These 3 Stocks Offer the Best Upside
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Nike’s Post-Earnings Drop Presents a Buying Opportunity
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Microsoft’s Targeted Upside Might Be Too Good to Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Wells Fargo MLP Ex-Energy ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Wells Fargo MLP Ex-Energy ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.