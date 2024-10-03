UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS) Sees Large Volume Increase

UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 606,705 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the previous session’s volume of 761,859 shares.The stock last traded at $49.24 and had previously closed at $49.23.

ULS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on UL Solutions from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of UL Solutions from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of UL Solutions from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Baird R W downgraded shares of UL Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.90.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.49.

UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $730.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.73 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that UL Solutions Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%.

In other UL Solutions news, major shareholder Ulse Inc. sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $147,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in UL Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $96,262,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UL Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,832,000. AltraVue Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of UL Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,050,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UL Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,229,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in UL Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,667,000.

UL Solutions Inc provides safety science services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Software and Advisory. The Industrial segment provides testing, inspection, and certification services across various end markets, including energy, industrial automation, engineered materials, and built environment, as well as stakeholders, such as manufacturers, building owners, end users, and regulators.

