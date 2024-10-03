Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) PT Lowered to $390.00 at TD Cowen

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at TD Cowen from $395.00 to $390.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.31% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ULTA. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $435.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $505.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $522.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $552.00 to $448.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $425.08.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Stock Down 1.4 %

ULTA stock opened at $373.88 on Thursday. Ulta Beauty has a 12-month low of $318.17 and a 12-month high of $574.76. The company has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $368.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $399.17.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.47 by ($0.17). Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 23.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 83.3% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 66 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 490.0% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 59 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.