Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Stock Price Down 1% on Analyst Downgrade

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1% on Thursday after TD Cowen lowered their price target on the stock from $395.00 to $390.00. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the stock. Ulta Beauty traded as low as $368.95 and last traded at $370.19. 152,162 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 951,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $373.88.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ULTA. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $385.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $507.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $522.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut Ulta Beauty from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $425.08.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $368.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $399.17. The stock has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.31.
Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by ($0.17). Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 54.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.02 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.21 EPS for the current year.
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.
