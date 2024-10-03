Uncommon Portfolio Design Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:UGCE) Stock Price Down 0%

Uncommon Portfolio Design Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:UGCE – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.77 and last traded at $21.95. Approximately 61,400 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 388% from the average daily volume of 12,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.96.
Uncommon Portfolio Design Core Equity ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.95.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Uncommon Portfolio Design Core Equity ETF
- What is a SEC Filing?
- S&P 500 Hitting Resistance: These 3 Stocks Offer the Best Upside
- About the Markup Calculator
- Nike’s Post-Earnings Drop Presents a Buying Opportunity
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Microsoft’s Targeted Upside Might Be Too Good to Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for Uncommon Portfolio Design Core Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uncommon Portfolio Design Core Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.