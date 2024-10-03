Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by Anchor Investment Management LLC

Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,795 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for about 1.0% of Anchor Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $9,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 0.6% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,037 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% in the second quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its position in Union Pacific by 0.5% during the second quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 8,202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 3.6% during the first quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total transaction of $875,887.68. Following the sale, the president now owns 64,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,014,787.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $243.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $199.33 and a 52-week high of $258.66. The company has a market capitalization of $148.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $246.10 and a 200 day moving average of $238.86.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.03. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 42.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNP. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $259.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $276.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.32.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

