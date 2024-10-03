Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by Davis Capital Management

Davis Capital Management raised its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,657 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up approximately 1.5% of Davis Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Davis Capital Management’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,088,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 19.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 126,369 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $31,078,000 after acquiring an additional 20,173 shares during the period. Shellback Capital LP increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 28.2% during the second quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 20,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,525,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $10,378,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 13.6% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 90,758 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $22,320,000 after purchasing an additional 10,876 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on UNP. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $276.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $254.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.32.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $243.35 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $246.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.86. The stock has a market cap of $148.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $199.33 and a 52-week high of $258.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.03. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 42.62%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total transaction of $875,887.68. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 64,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,014,787.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

