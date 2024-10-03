United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.25 and last traded at $25.25, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.25.
United Internet Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.10.
United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter. United Internet had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 2.93%.
United Internet Company Profile
United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. It offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV for private users; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than United Internet
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- When Is the Best Time to Invest in Mutual Funds?
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Is NVIDIA Stock in a Correction or Consolidation?
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- 3 Oversold Stocks with Big RSI Rebound Potential
Receive News & Ratings for United Internet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Internet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.