United Overseas Australia Ltd (ASX:UOS) Announces $0.01 Interim Dividend

United Overseas Australia Ltd (ASX:UOS – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, October 3rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share on Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 14th.
United Overseas Australia Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.68.
United Overseas Australia Company Profile
