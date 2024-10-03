United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by Jacobs & Co. CA

Jacobs & Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $12,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Investment Group LTD. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 9,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the second quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 9,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. Stephens cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $168.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $169.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.68.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS opened at $133.02 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.12 and a 12-month high of $163.82. The firm has a market cap of $113.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.20). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director William R. Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $128.61 per share, for a total transaction of $643,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,627.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

