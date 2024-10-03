United States Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:USO) Stock Price Up 3.3%

United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $75.80 and last traded at $75.16. Approximately 2,478,475 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 3,638,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.76.

United States Oil Fund Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 0.10.

Get United States Oil Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Oil Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in United States Oil Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in United States Oil Fund during the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its holdings in United States Oil Fund by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of United States Oil Fund by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter.

About United States Oil Fund

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United States Oil Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Oil Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.