UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Purchased by AMF Tjanstepension AB

AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 88.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,833 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,180 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises 1.1% of AMF Tjanstepension AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $151,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,098 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,640,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,085 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 78,418 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,284,000 after purchasing an additional 9,370 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,019,293 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,063,097,000 after buying an additional 67,361 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 2,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.88, for a total transaction of $1,624,727.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,812,029.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.03, for a total transaction of $868,545.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,507,748.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 2,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.88, for a total transaction of $1,624,727.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,812,029.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on UNH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $640.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $481.00 to $647.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $614.17.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UNH stock opened at $592.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $546.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $581.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $526.18. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $436.38 and a 52 week high of $607.94.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.14. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $98.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.14 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.34%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

