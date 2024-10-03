Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Free Report) shot up 3.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $43.22 and last traded at $43.13. 16,898 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 38,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Universal Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Universal Logistics Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.72.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $462.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.60 million. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 7.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Logistics Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Logistics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,403 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Universal Logistics by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 10,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Logistics in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Universal Logistics by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Universal Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. 25.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Universal Logistics

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. The company offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services.

Further Reading

