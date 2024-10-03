University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. Acquires New Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter worth $35,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter worth $35,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. 96.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.81 per share, with a total value of $55,226.39. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,771 shares in the company, valued at $750,510.51. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FIS shares. Barclays raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.25.

FIS opened at $83.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $46.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.33. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.91 and a 1 year high of $85.63.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.13. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is -14.08%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

