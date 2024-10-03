University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. Buys New Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 560 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FCX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,698,442 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $5,675,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,833 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 72,896,288 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,427,583,000 after buying an additional 13,143,562 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 55,656,836 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,369,312,000 after buying an additional 976,592 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,882,874 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,734,234,000 after buying an additional 2,392,800 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 16,647,339 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $708,677,000 after acquiring an additional 595,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Shares of FCX opened at $50.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.00 billion, a PE ratio of 44.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.83 and a 12-month high of $55.24.

Freeport-McMoRan Cuts Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FCX. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded Freeport-McMoRan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.93.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Freeport-McMoRan

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.