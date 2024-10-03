University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. Buys New Shares in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU)

University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cim LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $933,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Clear Secure by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Clear Secure by 406.1% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in Clear Secure by 143.3% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 273,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,126,000 after buying an additional 161,378 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 22.0% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 46,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 8,380 shares during the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Clear Secure news, Director Alclear Investments Ii, Llc sold 227,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $7,049,002.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Clear Secure news, CAO Dennis W. Liu sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $37,545.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,581.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alclear Investments Ii, Llc sold 227,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $7,049,002.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,023,935 shares of company stock valued at $31,714,532 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Clear Secure from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clear Secure has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

Clear Secure Price Performance

YOU opened at $30.57 on Thursday. Clear Secure, Inc. has a one year low of $15.28 and a one year high of $33.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.59 and a beta of 1.65.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $186.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.78 million. Clear Secure had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 35.33%. Clear Secure’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Clear Secure, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clear Secure Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Clear Secure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.43%.

Clear Secure Profile

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

