University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. Decreases Holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. reduced its position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co.’s holdings in F5 were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of F5 by 6,700.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 848,388 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $146,118,000 after purchasing an additional 835,912 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of F5 by 48.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 652,972 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $111,932,000 after acquiring an additional 214,351 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of F5 by 10.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,709,296 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $294,392,000 after acquiring an additional 162,820 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of F5 by 49.8% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 424,249 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $73,046,000 after acquiring an additional 141,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in F5 by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,435,868 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,330,872,000 after purchasing an additional 131,341 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other F5 news, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.65, for a total value of $201,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,159,066.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.76, for a total transaction of $283,659.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,073 shares in the company, valued at $3,610,262.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.65, for a total value of $201,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,707 shares in the company, valued at $2,159,066.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,421 shares of company stock valued at $1,259,378. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

FFIV stock opened at $219.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $201.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.08. F5, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.45 and a 12-month high of $223.74.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The network technology company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.39. F5 had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The firm had revenue of $695.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. F5’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 10.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of F5 from $189.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of F5 from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of F5 from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on F5 from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on F5 from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.56.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

