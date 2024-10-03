University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. Has $30,000 Stock Holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. reduced its position in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,616 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Perrigo by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,940,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,821,000 after acquiring an additional 881,191 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Perrigo by 675.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 970,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,926,000 after purchasing an additional 845,470 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Perrigo in the first quarter valued at $19,040,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Perrigo by 3,796.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 582,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,736,000 after purchasing an additional 567,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd lifted its holdings in Perrigo by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 2,780,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,490,000 after buying an additional 472,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Perrigo news, Director Katherine C. Doyle sold 8,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $244,444.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,045.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $382,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,258.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katherine C. Doyle sold 8,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $244,444.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,045.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,254 shares of company stock valued at $1,411,969. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PRGO shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Perrigo in a report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Perrigo from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Perrigo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Perrigo Price Performance

Shares of PRGO opened at $25.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -358.14 and a beta of 0.49. Perrigo Company plc has a 52-week low of $24.82 and a 52-week high of $34.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.56.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a positive return on equity of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Perrigo’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Perrigo Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.276 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Perrigo’s payout ratio is -1,571.43%.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

