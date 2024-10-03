University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. Takes $30,000 Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 23,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 132,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,609,000 after buying an additional 49,495 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 156.8% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 114,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,764,000 after buying an additional 69,674 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,114,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Monster Beverage by 128.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 20,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 11,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $50.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.80. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52-week low of $43.32 and a 52-week high of $61.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.04). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 22.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.85.

About Monster Beverage

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

