Uranium Royalty (OTCMKTS:URCCF) Stock Price Up 2%

Uranium Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:URCCF – Get Free Report) shot up 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.63 and last traded at $2.60. 1,913,819 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,807% from the average session volume of 100,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.55.
Uranium Royalty Trading Up 2.0 %
The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.22 and its 200-day moving average is $2.38.
Uranium Royalty Company Profile
Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company holds royalty interests in the Diabase property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; the Anderson project, the Slick Rock project, and the Workman Creek project; and the Langer Heinrich uranium project in Namibia.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Uranium Royalty
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- S&P 500 Hitting Resistance: These 3 Stocks Offer the Best Upside
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Nike’s Post-Earnings Drop Presents a Buying Opportunity
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Microsoft’s Targeted Upside Might Be Too Good to Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.